Elon Musk’s SpaceX Suffers Epidemic of Employee Injuries Including Severed Limbs, Death

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has faced a steep rise in worker injuries as the company rushes towards its Mars colonization goals, raising serious concerns about workplace safety. At least 600 employee injuries that were previously not public knowledge include traumatic brain injuries, severed limbs, and a death.

SpaceX’s ambitious mission to Mars, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has been shadowed by a significant rise in worker injuries, as documented in a detailed investigation by Reuters. This surge in injuries is alarming, considering the space industry’s already inherent dangers.

The investigation uncovered over 600 previously unreported workplace injuries at SpaceX since 2014. These incidents range from crushed limbs, amputations, electrocutions, head and eye wounds, and even a fatality. The case of Lonnie LeBlanc, who died from a preventable accident in McGregor, Texas, exemplifies the grave safety oversights. LeBlanc was killed in an accident after climbing on top of a truckload of materials to hold the load down after finding the company lacked tie-downs to secure the materials. Despite OSHA’s identification of clear hazards and demands for safety improvements, the trend of accidents continued.

SpaceX’s disregard for worker safety allegedly stems partly from Musk’s aversion to perceived bureaucracy and his relentless drive to achieve his Mars mission. This has fostered a chaotic workplace environment, where under-trained and exhausted employees often bypass basic safety protocols to meet aggressive deadlines. Musk’s own approach to safety, including playing with a flamethrower and disliking safety yellow, has further reinforced a lax safety culture.

The severity of the injuries ranges from disabling to minor. Reports include significant numbers of cuts, lacerations, broken bones, head injuries, and even amputations. The high injury rates reflect the chaotic workplace environment, often marked by inadequate training and oversight.

The investigation also highlighted systemic issues at SpaceX. Senior managers were warned about the dangers of rushing developments and inadequate staff training. In one notable incident, Francisco Cabada suffered a severe skull fracture during a Raptor V2 rocket engine test, resulting from multiple safety failures.

Reuters reports that Tom Moline, a former SpaceX employee that claims he was fired for blowing the whistle on safety concerns, because the safety problems at SpaceX. Moline explains, “Elon’s concept that SpaceX is on this mission to go to Mars as fast as possible and save humanity permeates every part of the company. The company justifies casting aside anything that could stand in the way of accomplishing that goal, including worker safety.”

