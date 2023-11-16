TikTok Claims to ‘Aggressively’ Take Down Videos Promoting Osama Bin Laden’s ‘Letter to America’

Chinese-owned TikTok is now “proactively and aggressively” taking down videos expressing support for Osama bin Laden and promoting the late terrorist leader’s “Letter to America.” Young Americans have enjoyed massive virality spreading the thoughts of the terrorist leader on the Chinese platform.

“Content promoting this letter clearly violates our rules on supporting any form of terrorism,” TikTok said in the statement. “We are proactively and aggressively removing this content and investigating how it got onto our platform.”

“The number of videos on TikTok is small and reports of it trending on our platform are inaccurate,” the Chinese app added. “This is not unique to TikTok and has appeared across multiple platforms and the media.”

TikTok was responding to a post by reporter Yashar Ali, who pointed out that “Over the past 24 hours, thousands of TikToks (at least) have been posted where people share how they just read Bin Laden’s infamous ‘Letter to America,’ in which he explained why he attacked the United States.”

As Breitbart News reported, young Americans have been going viral on TikTok, an app owned by a hostile foreign country, for posting videos sympathizing with Osama bin Laden and recirculating his 2002 letter in which he tries to justify the mass murder of Americans on September 11, 2001.

“I’m not about to sit here act like [bin Laden]’s just the worst person in the world when America has literally been terrorizing people since the beginning of history,” one TikTok user said in a video. “Put yourself in their shoes, 3,000 people died on 9/11, compared to the millions that Americans have killed in Palestine.”

As Breitbart New previously reported, TikTok, owned by a hostile foreign nation, has already shown itself to be be meddling in other country’s business, a national security threat, as well as a danger to teens and kids.

