Elon Musk Meets with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Visits Site of Hamas Terror Attack

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X/Twitter, traveled to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then traveled with Netanyahu to visit Kibbutz Kfar Aza, a southern town in Israel, one of the major targets of the Hamas terror attacks on October 7.

Bloomberg reports that Tesla CEO, SpaceX CEO, and owner of X/Twitter Elon Musk accompanied Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a tour of Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Monday morning.

A video of the visit was published by the Israeli government on YouTube:

The visit’s timing is critical, as it coincides with increasing scrutiny over antisemitic content on Musk’s social media platform. The furor escalated after Musk allegedly endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory earlier in the month on X/Twitter, leading to widespread condemnation. This controversy has prompted major brands to pause advertising on the platform, indicating a significant reputational impact.

During the tour, Musk and Netanyahu were briefed by local and military officials about the massacre. They also met with the families of victims, including relatives of a 4-year-old girl freed by Hamas just a day before the visit.

Musk’s itinerary includes meetings with war cabinet minister Benny Gantz and discussions with President Isaac Herzog and representatives for families of hostages held in Gaza. Musk’s visit also encompasses interactions with Israel’s technology sector, reflecting his professional interests. He is scheduled to meet executives and discuss topics like artificial intelligence on SpaceX’s live audio streaming service.

Additionally, ongoing talks with the Israeli government about Starlink, Musk’s satellite-based internet service, indicate potential collaborations in technology and communication as military conflict continues in the region.

Israel’s government press office (GPO) issued the following statement about Musk’s visit:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Elon Musk, this morning (Monday, 27 November 2023), toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza. The Prime Minister showed him the horrors of the massacre at the kibbutz on Saturday October 7th. Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council Acting Chairman Yossi Keren and IDF Spokesperson representative Liad Diamond briefed Musk on the massacre at the kibbutz. Prime Minister Netanyahu and Elon Musk went to the Leibstein family residence where the latter heard about the heroism of the late Ofir Leibstein, the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council Chairman who was murdered on the morning of October 7th in exchanges of fire with terrorists who had entered the kibbutz. The Prime Minister and Musk proceeded to the Itamari family residence where Musk heard about Avigail Idan (4), whose parents were murdered and she was abducted to Gaza and released yesterday from Hamas captivity. At the family home, an IDF Spokesperson representative showed photographs that were taken a few days after the massacre. At the conclusion of the visit, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Elon Musk went to the young people’s neighborhood on the kibbutz, which suffered most of the horrors on October 7th.

