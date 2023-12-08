Al Gore Wants to Ban Social Media Algorithms, Labels Them ‘Digital Equivalent’ of AR-15

Former Vice President Al Gore is calling for a ban on social media algorithms, which he bizarrely compared to AR-15s, saying they are the “digital equivalent” of the firearm leftists love to hate.

“If you have social media that is dominated by algorithms that pull people down these rabbit holes that are a bit like pitcher plants,” Gore said at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28). “These algorithms, they are the digital equivalent of AR-15s, they ought to be banned — they really ought to be banned.”

Watch Below:

“It’s an abuse of the public forum,” the former vice presidential continued. “But when these — when people are pulled down these rabbit holes — you know what’s at the bottom of the rabbit hole, that’s where the echo chamber is.”

“And if you spend too much time in the echo chamber, what’s weaponized is another form of AI — not artificial intelligence, artificial insanity,” he added.

The audience then began to laugh, to which Gore replied by insisting, “I’m serious! I’m serious!”

“QAnon is just the best-known version of artificial insanity,” Gore said. “These devices are the enemies of self-government, and they’re the enemies of democracy. We need reforms for both democracy and capitalism.”

Social media influencer DC Draino reacted to Gore’s comments on X/Twitter, writing, “Al Gore says social media algorithms are like ‘digital AR-15s.’ To globalist elites, free speech is a dangerous weapon that must be seized.”

“They want you to listen to their propaganda & obey accordingly,” he added. “The good news is you can hear the fear in his voice. They know we’re waking up.”

Al Gore says social media algorithms are like “digital AR-15s”😂 To globalist elites, free speech is a dangerous weapon that must be seized They want you to listen to their propaganda & obey accordingly The good news is you can hear the fear in his voice They know we’re… pic.twitter.com/vjxRQoWwII — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 5, 2023

“It’s funny that Al Gore says social media algorithms are the ‘digital equivalent of AR-15s,’ when Conservatives were the ones being silenced online throughout the pandemic,” Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted. “And @AlGore in case you didn’t know — AR-15s are also protected by the second amendment, genius…”

https://t.co/KR9DtUMd11 It’s funny that Al Gore says social media algorithms are the “digital equivalent of AR-15s”, when Conservatives were the ones being silenced online throughout the pandemic… And @AlGore in case you didn’t know — AR-15s are also protected by the second… — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) December 6, 2023

