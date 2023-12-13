Elon Musk’s X/Twitter Faces Major Decline in Ad Revenue, Projected to Slump to $2.5 Billion in 2023

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, is facing a significant ongoing slump in its advertising revenue, with projections indicating a decrease to around $2.5 billion in 2023.

Bloomberg reports that Elon Musk’s X/Twitter continues to struggle with the lifeblood of the platform — its advertising business model. Recent reports suggest that X/Twitter’s advertising revenue for 2023 is estimated to plummet to around $2.5 billion. This downturn is especially stark given the company’s robust ad revenue in the past, with quarterly earnings surpassing $1 billion in each quarter of 2022 for a total above $4 billion for the year.

The decline in ad sales, which constitute the majority of X/Twitter’s income, stems from various factors. Primarily, the unease among advertisers regarding the platform’s content moderation policies under Musk’s management has played a significant role. Musk’s often controversial and divisive tweets, some of which have amplified contentious views, have led to a crisis of confidence among advertisers. This situation has prompted major brands like Apple and Walt Disney to temporarily suspend their advertising on the platform.

Furthermore, Musk’s aggressive cost-cutting measures and unpredictable public statements have added to the platform’s challenges, further dampening its revenue prospects. These actions have not only impacted advertiser confidence but also contributed to a turbulent internal environment, marked by significant layoffs and changes in company culture.

Despite these challenges, Musk has been actively trying to diversify the revenue streams for X/Twitter, with a particular focus on subscription-based models. However, this shift has been less successful than anticipated. The subscription service, though intended to be a major revenue driver, has only attracted a little over 1 million paying subscribers, falling far short of expectations.

Musk recently let his angry towards reluctant advertisers boil over at an appearance at the New York Times Dealbook Summit, as Breitbart News reported:

At the summit, he addressed advertisers that have cut off their relationship with X/Twitter, stating: “Go fuck yourself… Go. Fuck. Yourself. Is that clear?” He also accused these advertisers of trying to “blackmail” the company and potentially driving it into bankruptcy.

This has created a rift between the platform and its primary revenue source, with several key advertisers and at least half a dozen major marketing agencies openly stating their clients’ reluctance to return to the platform. The concerns are not just financial but also relate to the reputational risks associated with being featured on a platform governed by Musk. Lou Paskalis, the founder and chief executive of the marketing consultancy firm AJL Advisory, commented: “There is no advertising value that would offset the reputational risk of going back on the platform.”

