Elon Musk’s Tesla Issues Second Recall in Weeks – This Time for Doors that May Pop Open in Crashes

Elon Musk’s Tesla has initiated yet another recall of 120,423 Model S and X vehicles in the United States, this time to address doors that may pop open in the event of a crash when unlocked.

Engadget reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla has recently announced its second recall in the United States within a few weeks. This latest recall affects a substantial number of vehicles — specifically, 120,423 Model S and X units manufactured between 2021 and 2023.

The recall is prompted by a critical safety issue involving the vehicles’ doors. According to reports from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there is a risk that an unlocked door may unlatch and open during a collision. This malfunction not only increases the risk of injury to passengers but also signifies non-compliance with federal safety regulations.

Tesla is addressing the safety concern with an over-the-air (OTA) software update designed to rectify the door safety problem. Tesla also plans to send out notification letters to the owners of the affected vehicles in February, ensuring they are fully informed about the issue and the steps taken to resolve it.

This latest recall comes just weeks after Breitbart News reported another significant recall by Tesla involving over 2 million vehicles in the United States, addressing safety concerns in its Autopilot software, particularly the Autosteer feature. Breitbart News reported:

While Tesla’s Autopilot system is meant to keep the vehicle in its lane, drivers are nonetheless instructed to keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times while observing road conditions and traffic. But research shows drivers using Autopilot look away from the road more often, and that many of them believe their cars drive themselves which can lead to road accidents.

