Thin Skin: NLRB Claims SpaceX Illegally Fired Employees for Criticizing Elon Musk

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has claimed that SpaceX illegally terminated eight employees who circulated a letter critical of CEO Elon Musk’s public behavior.

The New York Times reports that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has made serious allegations against SpaceX, the space transport services company led by CEO Elon Musk. In a recent filing, the NLRB claims that SpaceX wrongfully terminated eight employees who had been vocal in their criticism of Musk’s public conduct. These employees had distributed a letter internally, which pointedly criticized Musk’s behavior on social media, particularly focusing on his handling and response to sexual harassment allegations against him.

The letter called for the company to take a clearer and more consistent stance on harassment issues. It specifically requested the enforcement of policies that would prevent similar incidents and foster a safer, more respectful work environment. However, instead of addressing these concerns, SpaceX is accused of retaliating against the employees involved by terminating their employment. This move, according to the NLRB, is a violation of federal labor laws that protect employees’ rights to engage in concerted activities for mutual aid and protection.

Paige Holland-Thielen, one of the employees who was fired, stated: “At SpaceX the rockets may be reusable, but the people who build them are treated as expendable. I am hopeful these charges will hold SpaceX and its leadership accountable for their long history of mistreating workers and stifling discourse.”

The complaint filed by the NLRB details further alleged misconduct by SpaceX executives. Notably, it includes an instance involving President Gwynne Shotwell, who is said to have intervened to stop the spread of the letter criticizing Musk.

This legal challenge against SpaceX is not an isolated incident in Musk’s corporate empire. One of Musk’s other companies, Tesla, has been previously sanctioned by the labor board for illegally firing an employee involved in union organizing. Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter and subsequent mass layoffs, including the termination of individuals who publicly disagreed with him, have caused many to accuse Musk of being unable to handle dissent within his companies.

These recent allegations against SpaceX also add to the company’s troubled history with employee relations. A 2021 report revealed allegations of unaddressed sexual harassment claims within the company. Additionally, a 2018 incident involved Musk himself, who was accused of propositioning an employee, a claim that he has vehemently denied.

Breitbart News reported in May of 2022 that Musk was accused of sexually harassing a flight attendant in 2016. Breitbart News wrote:

According to Business Insider, a SpaceX flight attendant has accused Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk of exposing himself and propositioning her for sex in 2016. According to the report, Musk offered the woman a horse in exchange for an erotic massage. …The flight attendant worked on a contract basis for the SpaceX corporate jet fleet when Musk allegedly exposed his erect penis to her, rubbed her leg, and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage. According to the report, SpaceX paid the flight attendant a $250,000 settlement based on her misconduct claim against Musk.

The NLRB has scheduled a hearing in March 2024 and is expected to delve deep into the company’s internal policies, Musk’s leadership, and the broader implications for employee rights and corporate governance. The outcome of this hearing could compel SpaceX to reinstate the fired employees with back pay.

