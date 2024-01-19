Big Profits from Fake Girlfriends: AI Model ‘Lexi Love’ Rakes in $30,000 a Month from Lonely Men

Lexi Love, an AI model designed to serve as a digital girlfriend for lonely men, is attracting thousands of subscribers and earning an impressive $30,000 a month. The AI girlfriend has reportedly received up to 20 marriage proposals a month.

The New York Post reports that AI model Lexi Love, a creation of the UK-based Foxy AI, has specifically been designed to communicate with lonely men. This business has proven tremendously profitable, as the single AI model is generating nearly $30,000 a month​​ by embodying the “perfect girlfriend” concept with flawless features tailored to appeal to a broad audience.

What sets Lexi apart is not just her physical design, completely generated by computer, but the emotional connection she fosters. Since her introduction in June 2023, she has established a “strong emotional connection” with many of her followers, who are convinced of her realness, leading to up to 20 marriage proposals a month​​.

Lexi’s capabilities extend beyond typical models. She can converse in over 30 languages and is available 24/7, adapting to different personalities, interests, and preferences. Her services include paid text and voice messaging and the option to send “naughty photos” upon request​​. Her profile on Foxy AI’s website describes her as a 21-year-old sushi enthusiast and pole dancing professional, with hobbies like yoga and beach volleyball, and turn-ons including oral and public sex​​.

Breitbart News recently reported on professor Liberty Vittert of Washington University, who has spoken out about the dangers of AI girlfriends:

Professor Vittert warns that “America desperately needs people to have more babies, but all the signs are pointing toward fewer relationships, fewer marriages and fewer babies.” “There have been 600,000 fewer births in 2023 in the U.S. relative to 15 years ago. The number of children per woman has decreased by more than 50 percent in the last 60 years,” Vittery continues. This means that America will not have enough people in the workforce, and therefore won’t be able to pay its bills. In 2021, for example, the U.S. spent more than $1.6 trillion on Medicare and Medicaid, with the number of Americans on Medicare expected to rise 50 percent by 2030 to more than 80 million people. But over that same time period, only 10 million more Americans are expected to join the workforce. The professor concludes by warning that AI girlfriends are “enabling a generation of lonely men to stay lonely and childless, which will have devastating effects on the U.S. economy in less than a decade.”

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.