Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls 2.2 Million EVs over Insufficient Warning Lights

Tesla is recalling nearly 2.2 million vehicles sold in the U.S. because some warning lights on the instrument panel are too small, according to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday.

AP News reports that the latest recall launched by Elon Musk’s Tesla covers a wide range of models sold over the past decade, including the S, X, 3, Y, and Cybertruck. According to the NHTSA documents, the brake, park, and anti-lock brake warning lights in most Tesla EVs violate standards because the font size on the instrument panel is too small. This makes the critical safety information harder to read for drivers.

Tesla will update the software on affected vehicles to increase the font size of the warning lights. The software update has already started rolling out over-the-air to vehicles. In addition to the online update, Tesla will mail letters notifying owners of the recall starting on March 30.

While Tesla only identified three related warranty claims, the recall affects almost every Tesla sold in the U.S. in recent years. NHTSA said the 2.2 million vehicles recalled represents “nearly all” Tesla cars sold domestically.

The massive recall comes just months after NHTSA pressured Tesla into updating software for its Autopilot advanced driver assistance system. That previous recall covered over 2 million vehicles and came after a NHTSA investigation found problems with Autopilot’s ability to monitor whether drivers are paying attention.

The recall comes after a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into a series of crashes that happened while the Autopilot partially automated driving system was in use. While Tesla’s Autopilot system is meant to keep the vehicle in its lane, drivers are nonetheless instructed to keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times while observing road conditions and traffic. But research shows drivers using Autopilot look away from the road more often, and that many of them believe their cars drive themselves which can lead to road accidents.

The recent scrutiny into Tesla’s advanced driver assistance systems casts doubt on CEO Elon Musk’s claims that Tesla vehicles will soon be capable of fully autonomous operation. NHTSA continues to monitor potential safety issues as Tesla rapidly scales production and its vehicles become more common on U.S. roads.

