Elon Musk Calls for Carbon Tax in Lockstep with WEF

Tesla CEO and X/Twitter owner Elon Musk recently reiterated his belief in the need for carbon taxes, backing up the World Economic Forum’s recent call for a “globally coordinated system of carbon taxes.”

Breitbart News reporter Kurt Zindulka recently reported on the antics of the WEF:

During a panel discussion on the “Global Economic Outlook” on Friday during the annual WEF meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, Al-Jadaan argued that in order to solve the supposed climate crisis, a global carbon tax will be required. “There is no realistic solution to the climate transition that does not involve a globally coordinated system of carbon taxes,” the Saudi politician said. … “What we need is a system of carbon taxes coupled with subsidies for developing households and a stream of funding for the developing world, to allow them to engage in investments and mitigations and adaption that allows them to keep growing. And that’s a real opportunity,” Al-Jadaan continued. “It’s a fair solution and it’s the only realistic solution, and we can’t keep ducking it,” he concluded.

In a recent tweet, Musk stated “The only action needed to solve climate change is is a carbon tax.”

Conservatives, including some who have hailed Musk as a free speech hero, were quick to voice their descent with Musk’s position on carbon taxes, which would likely benefit Tesla.

Taxation is theft, especially a carbon tax — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 3, 2024

It's amazing how easy it is to fool you guys. pic.twitter.com/dcd6ZPJF2F — Dave the MemeSmith (@ForgingLiberty) February 3, 2024

Carbon tax will only finance a global government and army and will not change the climate. Sea levels have risen 400 feet world wide since the ice age, carbon tax would not have prevented this. The green movement is really red communism in disguise, don't fall for it. — Robert Sepehr (@robertsepehr) February 3, 2024

Elon, you’re free to give more of your money to the government – but please keep me out of it! — Sal the Agorist (@SallyMayweather) February 4, 2024

This isn’t the first time Musk has called for such a tax, Breitbart News reported in 2021.

It is high time there was a carbon tax! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2021

Musk has previously discussed this idea, stating during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he had spoken to the Biden administration about implementing a carbon tax. “I talked to the Biden Administration, incoming administration, and they were like ‘well, this seems too politically difficult,’” he said.

“It’s not like we shouldn’t have carbon-generated things, there should be a price on this stuff,” he added, saying SpaceX would also pay a carbon tax as well. “The economy works great. Prices and money are just information. If the price is wrong, the economy doesn’t do the right thing.”

Many were quick to note that Musk and his electric vehicle maker Tesla benefit greatly from carbon and green energy taxes.

Translation: "Please renewable energy credits board, I need your money" What you gonna do next, a Greta Thunberg cosplay? Gotta do what it takes when Tesla's balance sheet looks like this 5 years in a row. pic.twitter.com/naRZNz6x9k — krillin ॐ (@LSDinmycoffee) May 13, 2021

Musk has already benefited greatly from taxpayer money and government handouts; Breitbart News has outlined this in articles as far back as 2016. Read more in an article titled “Elon Musk Wins By Gaming the Subsidy Game.”

