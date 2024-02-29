Tech Explainer: How to Disable X/Twitter’s Calling Feature to Avoid Social Media Weirdos

Elon Musk’s X/Twitter has enabled audio and video calling by default for all users, allowing anyone to make calls directly through the platform. Users who don’t want random calls from strangers on social media can disable the feature by following the steps in this article.

Elon Musk’s Twitter (now known as X) announced the rollout of audio and video calling functionality on its platform this week. This new feature, which allows users to make voice and video calls directly within the Twitter app, is now enabled by default for all users.

While social media giants like Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta have offered calling features for years through apps like Facebook Messenger, this is new territory for Twitter. Especially given the frequently unhinged nature of discussions on Twitter, many users consider it an inappropriate space for receiving direct calls.

According to Twitter’s announcement, any user can now start a call with any other user who has enabled the feature in their settings. There is no need to follow each other or have interacted previously. For users who pay for Twitter Blue premium subscriptions, an additional option enables calling users who haven’t proactively enabled calling.

This lack of filtering has stirred controversy, as unwanted calls could potentially become a nuisance for users wanting to avoid harassment. Twitter has faced criticism in the past for inability to curb abusive behavior on the platform.

For users not interested in receiving calls via Twitter, the feature can be disabled in a few simple steps:

Open the X app on your phone

Tap your profile icon in top left corner

Select “Settings and privacy” in the side menu under “Settings and Support”

Scroll down and choose “Privacy and safety”

Tap “Direct Messages”

Turn off “Enable audio and video calling” toggle to disable

Users can also limit calls to only accounts you follow, verified users, or contacts

Breitbart Tech suggests that X/Twitter users either disable the feature completely, or limit the calling feature to only accounts you already follow. Twitter has a weak track record of security, exposing your voice to a potentially unsecure system could be used in AI scams targeting loved ones or to defeat security measures for other apps.

