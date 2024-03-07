Poll: Public Trust in AI Plummets Globally Driving Support for Robust Regulation

As AI technology advances rapidly, public trust in AI companies and their developments is plummeting, raising concerns about the need for effective governance and regulation. Americans identifying as Republicans reported the lowest levels of trust in AI systems at just 24 percent.

Axios reports that the once-celebrated potential of artificial intelligence is now facing a crisis of confidence, as public trust in AI companies and their products has taken a significant hit globally, according to new data from the Edelman Trust Barometer. The findings, shared exclusively with Axios, reveal a worrying trend that could have far-reaching implications for the future of AI development and adoption.

Across the globe, trust in AI companies has plummeted from 61 percent five years ago to a mere 53 percent today. The situation is even more alarming in the United States, where trust has nosedived by a staggering 15 percentage points, dropping from 50 percent to 35 percent over the same period.

Notably, the erosion of trust cuts across political lines, with Democrats (38 percent), Independents (25 percent), and Republicans (24 percent) expressing similar levels of skepticism towards AI companies. This widespread distrust underscores the urgency for companies to address the growing concerns surrounding privacy, ethics, and the societal impact of AI technologies.

“Trust is the currency of the AI era, yet, as it stands, our innovation account is dangerously overdrawn,” said Justin Westcott, Edelman’s global technology chair. He emphasized the need for companies to move beyond the mere mechanics of AI and address its true cost, value, and implications for society.

The public’s trust deficit extends beyond AI companies to encompass regulatory bodies as well. As Westcott noted, “When it comes to AI regulation, the public’s response is pretty clear: ‘What regulation?'” This sentiment reflects a clear and urgent call for regulators to meet the public’s expectations head-on and establish robust governance frameworks for AI development and deployment.

