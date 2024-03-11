DEI in Action: Google’s Cutting-Edge AI Campus Has Awful Wi-Fi Connectivity

Google’s highly touted new San Francisco campus for its AI teams has reportedly been grappling with a frustrating and ironic problem – abysmal Wi-Fi connectivity. One employee remarked, “You’d think the world’s leading internet company would have worked this out.”

It’s a scenario that seems almost too bizarre to be true: employees at one of the world’s leading tech companies, renowned for its internet prowess, have been forced to resort to physical ethernet cables or their mobile hotspots due to unreliable Wi-Fi at their state-of-the-art office. Yet, this is the reality that Google’s AI designers at the Bay View campus in Mountain View have been facing for months.

TechSpot reports that the Bay View campus, hailed by Google as a cutting-edge workspace equipped with the latest technologies and amenities, was supposed to provide “an environment where everyone has the tools they need to be successful.” However, it appears that reliable Wi-Fi connectivity, a fundamental tool in the modern workplace, has been sorely lacking.

According to six individuals familiar with the situation, employees have had to resort to plugging their laptops directly into ethernet cables at their desks or using their phones as Wi-Fi hotspots to maintain a stable internet connection. In some cases, managers have even instructed staff to work from the attached café or take a walk outside in an attempt to find better connectivity. Google has also tried issuing new laptops with more powerful Wi-Fi chips to some staff members, but the issue persists.

The irony of the situation is not lost on the employees, with one AI engineer assigned to the building remarking, “You’d think the world’s leading internet company would have worked this out.” This statement highlights the paradoxical nature of a tech giant like Google, known for its innovation and technological prowess, struggling with something as fundamental as Wi-Fi connectivity in its own state-of-the-art facility.

While Google has acknowledged the “connectivity issues” at Bay View and has stated that several improvements have been made to address the problem, the company hopes to have a permanent fix in place within the coming weeks. However, some workers speculate that the unique, wave-style rooftop covered with “dragonscale solar skin” may be interfering with the Wi-Fi signal, causing the connectivity problems.

The Bay View campus, Google’s first entirely self-designed and constructed office space, was intended to house some of the company’s highest-priority AI projects. However, the Wi-Fi woes have proven to be a significant obstacle, particularly as Google has been pushing for its employees to return to the office for at least three days per week.

Read more at TechSpot here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.