Tesla Battery Fire Causes Major Highway Closure in Illinois

Elon Musk’s Tesla has suffered another safety setback after a tenacious lithium-ion fire battery suddenly hit a Tesla EV driving on an Ohio highway which led to a three-hour closure of the northbound lanes of Route 255 in Bethalto, Illinois on Sunday. Thankfully, the driver and their passengers safely escaped the burning vehicle before it was too late.

The Alton Telegraph reports that a Tesla electric vehicle caught fire while traveling northbound on Route 255 in Bethalto, Illinois on Sunday, prompting a major response from multiple fire departments and the Madison County Hazmat Team. The incident, which began around noon, proved to be a challenging task for firefighters as the car’s lithium-ion battery had entered what is known as “thermal runaway,” a term used to describe the self-perpetuating heat generated by burning batteries. Breitbart News has reported extensively on thermal runaway, the dangerous battery fires that are firefighters biggest concern when confronted with Tesla fires.

According to John Badman, a staff writer for the Telegraph, the occupants of the Tesla were able to safely exit the vehicle after it pulled over onto the northbound lanes north of Airline Drive. However, extinguishing the fire from the battery underneath the car required a significant amount of water and resources.

Firefighters from Bethalto, Meadowbrook, and Rosewood Heights responded to the scene, along with a tanker truck from Holiday Shores. The Madison County Hazmat Team was also called in to assist with the hazardous situation.

Fire officials on the scene explained that electric vehicle fires can burn up to 1,000 degrees hotter than a typical internal combustion engine fire, posing serious risks to the surrounding area. Additionally, the chemical reactions involved in an electric vehicle battery fire can cause the fire to reignite minutes or hours after being initially extinguished, and the fumes can be toxic. The challenges in extinguishing these types of fires are relatively new for local fire departments.

After nearly three hours of effort, the northbound lanes of Illinois Route 255 were reopened after the burnt Tesla was towed to a nearby lot. Firefighters followed the tow truck to the lot to ensure the fire did not reignite.

