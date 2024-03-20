Google’s Healthcare Invasion: Ultra-Woke Gemini AI Is Coming to Fitbit, Cancer Screenings

Google is aggressively ramping up its push into the healthcare sector, leveraging its ultra-woke Gemini AI technology to monitor personal health through popular “wearable” devices like Fitbit and screen for diseases globally.

Bloomberg reports that Google has unveiled a series of ambitious initiatives aimed at harnessing the power of AI to revolutionize the healthcare industry. At its annual health event in New York City, the tech giant announced plans to integrate its advanced AI models into consumer wearables and create strategic partnerships to deliver AI-powered disease screenings on a massive scale.

One of the most notable announcements is the development of a new AI feature for Fitbit users, a collaboration between Google Research and the wearable device company acquired by Google in 2019. Powered by Google’s ultra-woke AI model, Gemini, this tool will analyze data from Fitbit devices to provide personalized health coaching and insights. For instance, it could assess how an individual’s workouts impact their sleep quality, offering tailored recommendations for optimizing their overall well-being. To critics, this is just another way for Google to vacuum up the personal data of its device users.

Google’s Chief Health Officer, Karen DeSalvo, emphasized the company’s commitment to ensuring high-quality health information is delivered across all its consumer and enterprise products. “We consider what are the big health challenges in the world and how our technology can make a difference, whether it’s for the individual or for populations,” she stated.

Google has also partnered with Apollo Radiology International to deliver AI-powered screenings for tuberculosis, lung cancer, and breast cancer in India. Once regulatory approvals are secured, this initiative aims to provide three million free scans over the next decade, potentially saving countless lives through early detection and treatment.

Greg Corrado, a senior research scientist at Google, highlighted the surge of interest in AI as a catalyst for important discussions between Google and medical professionals. “Its rise to prominence is the opening of a door,” Corrado said. “It helps people understand that there’s a new realm of possibilities.” He emphasized the need for ongoing dialogue with healthcare providers, doctors, patients, and insurers to understand how AI can best be leveraged in the healthcare sector.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.