Gig Workers Take Note: DoorDash Claims Drones Will Deliver Wendy’s Burgers

Food delivery service DoorDash has reportedly partnered with Alphabet’s Wing drone delivery company to introduce a fast food delivery pilot in Christianburg, Virginia. The company, which typically relies on an army of gig economy workers to deliver food, claims it will now use drones to deliver Wendy’s orders to customers as part of the pilot project.

The Verge reports that DoorDash, a leading food delivery platform, has joined forces with Wing, Alphabet’s drone delivery company, to remove gig economy workers from the delivery equation. A new pilot program, launched today, allows customers living near the Wendy’s located at 2355 N. Franklin Street in Christianburg, Virginia, to have their hamburgers and frosty treats delivered to their home via drone instead of human driver.

According to Mattie Magdovitz, a representative from DoorDash, the drone delivery service covers “most homes within about 2.5 miles” of the participating Wendy’s restaurant. However, to ensure successful delivery, customers must have a clearing of approximately two meters in diameter, such as a driveway, free from any obstructions like trees or buildings. The drones, capable of traveling at speeds of around 65 mph, are expected to deliver orders within 10 to 30 minutes.

While most of the Wendy’s menu is available for drone delivery, certain item combinations may exceed the volume and weight restrictions. In such cases, DoorDash is prepared to deploy up to three drones to fulfill the order. If the order is still too large for drone delivery, a traditional human delivery person will be assigned to complete the task. The new “drone dasher” service is only available during certain hours.

Another video of the service shows that food is lowered down from the drone in a small package instead of the drone landing for delivery.

This collaboration between DoorDash and Wing is not their first venture together. The two companies have had a similar partnership in Australia since 2022, which has grown to include “over 60 participating merchants” across three locations in Queensland. Wing has also established partnerships with other major companies in the United States, such as Walgreens and Walmart, showcasing the increasing interest in drone delivery services.

Read more at the Verge here.

