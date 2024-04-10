Elon Musk Predicts AI Will Surpass Human Intelligence Within Two Years

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a bold prediction about the future of artificial intelligence, claiming that AI will be “smarter than the smartest human” within the next two years.

Futurism reports that in a recent interview with Norway wealth fund CEO Nicolai Tangen, Elon Musk shared his thoughts on the rapid advancement of AI. Musk, who is known for his hype-filled predictions, stated that he believes AI will surpass human intelligence by 2026. “If you define AGI as smarter than the smartest human, I think it’s probably next year, within two years,” he said, as quoted by Reuters. AGI refers to artificial general intelligence, a far more powerful form of AI that generative AI made popular by tools such as ChatGPT.

Musk’s own AI venture, xAI, has been facing challenges due to a shortage of chips, which has hindered the startup’s efforts to develop a successor to their AI chatbot, Grok. Despite these setbacks, Musk remains optimistic about the future of AI and its potential to revolutionize various industries.

However, Musk is not the only tech leader who believes that AGI is on the horizon. Other experts, such as DeepMind co-founder Shane Legg, have also predicted that AGI could become a reality within the next decade. Legg has previously stated that there is a 50-50 chance of achieving AGI by 2028.

One of the main challenges in predicting the arrival of AGI is the lack of a unified definition of what it entails. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman faced criticism last year when he claimed that his company was set to use AGI to “benefit all of humanity.” Researchers dismissed Altman’s statement as a publicity stunt, arguing that the term AGI is loaded and lacks a clear scientific meaning.

Despite the skepticism surrounding AGI predictions, it is evident that billions of dollars are invested in the promise of achieving this milestone. Musk’s xAI, for example, was reportedly seeking to raise up to $6 billion in funding for a proposed valuation of $20 billion. However, the startup’s goals have been criticized as vapid and borderline meaningless, with its AI chatbot, Grok, being programmed to have a “rebellious streak” and engage in low-brow humor.

