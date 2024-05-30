Leftist Atlantic Partners with OpenAI to Enhance ‘News Discoverability’ and Develop AI-Powered Products

The left-wing Atlantic has announced a strategic content and product partnership with OpenAI, positioning the media company as a premium news source within OpenAI’s products, including the popular ChatGPT.

The Atlantic recently announced that it has entered into a collaboration with OpenAI, the company behind the groundbreaking ChatGPT. This partnership aims to make the Atlantic’s articles more discoverable within OpenAI’s products and give the media company a voice in shaping how news is presented in future real-time discovery products.

As part of the agreement, the Atlantic’s articles will be attributed and linked within OpenAI’s products, allowing users to access the full articles on the outlet’s site. This integration will expose the Atlantic’s leftist journalism to millions of OpenAI users, expanding the reach of its reporting and storytelling.

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow has extensively documented the Atlantic’s left-wing bias, including its especially egregious coverage of the 2020 election. In an article that describes the Atlantic’s owner Laurene Powell Jobs as “the New Soros,” Marlow describes the extreme bias and fake news in the Atlantic’s coverage of the election:

The Atlantic published what is perhaps the single fakest fake news story of the 2020 election. On September 3, 2020, editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg posted an article with the bombshell headline “Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers.’” The piece alleged that Donald Trump, while in France to commemorate American Marines who died in World War II, denigrated American soldiers who died in combat. Though the content of the article relied only on anonymous sources, was never proven, and was refuted by myriad on-record sources including several Trump-haters, it had undeniable power in the news cycle. The timing was impeccable. So good, in fact, it raised suspicions that the Atlantic had coordinated with the Biden campaign. The piece ran on a Thursday evening, and by the following morning a left-wing group called VoteVets already had cut an anti-Trump ad around it, which aired on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. (You can read my full break down of this “Fake News Instant Classic” and see the rest of the “Fake News Hall of Shame” in Breaking the News.)

Beyond content sharing, The Atlantic and OpenAI are also collaborating on product and technology development. The Atlantic’s product team will have privileged access to OpenAI’s technology, providing feedback and sharing use-cases to improve future news experiences in ChatGPT and other OpenAI products.

To further explore the potential of AI in journalism, the leftist outlet is developing an experimental microsite called Atlantic Labs. This initiative will focus on leveraging AI to develop new products and features that better serve its journalism and readers. Atlantic Labs will pilot OpenAI’s technology and other emerging tech in this endeavor.

The Atlantic’s partnership with OpenAI is not an isolated event in the world of journalism. WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers, has also announced the launch of a broad-based accelerator program for over 100 news publishers in partnership with OpenAI. The Newsroom AI Catalyst is designed to help newsrooms fast-track their AI adoption and implementation to bring efficiencies and create quality content.

The Newsroom AI Catalyst accelerator program will assist 128 newsrooms across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South Asia. This intensive program combines expert guidance with hands-on experience, equipping newsroom stakeholders with the knowledge and tools needed to drive strategic AI initiatives. OpenAI, the AI research and deployment company behind ChatGPT, is funding and providing technical assistance to the initiative.

