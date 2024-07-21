Thousands of Flights Remain Canceled Globally After Microsoft Windows Outage

Thousands of flights are still being canceled and delayed after Friday’s worldwide tech outage that impacted Microsoft Windows programs, according to flight-tracking resource FlightAware.

Over 23,000 flights across the globe have been delayed and nearly 2,000 have been canceled on Sunday as of 2:00 p.m. Eastern, the tracker reported.

In just the flights that are within the U.S. or going to or from it, 1,258 were canceled and 4,890 were delayed in that same short time period.

Delta and United Airlines have been “hit the hardest,” with 539 and 254 cancellations, respectively as of 11:00 a.m., USA Today reported.

The widespread IT outage has been linked to a faulty software update from the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.

“The outage was caused by a defect found in a Falcon content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This was not a cyberattack,” CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said in a statement.

“We know that adversaries and bad actors will try to exploit events like this. I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and ensure that you’re engaging with official CrowdStrike representatives. Our blog and technical support will continue to be the official channels for the latest updates,” he said.

In a Sunday update on their blog, company officials said, “We understand the gravity of this situation and are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and disruption.”