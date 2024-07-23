OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Sues Developer over Problems with His $27 Million San Francisco Mansion

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has filed a lawsuit against real estate developer Troon Pacific, claiming his recently purchased $27 million San Francisco mansion is riddled with defects and construction issues.

The Verge reports that Sam Altman, the prominent CEO of artificial intelligence company OpenAI, has taken legal action against Troon Pacific, the developer of his luxurious San Francisco residence. The lawsuit, filed in a San Francisco court, alleges that the $27 million property Altman purchased is plagued with numerous structural and functional problems, ranging from a leaking infinity pool to faulty plumbing systems.

The mansion in question is a 9,500-square-foot estate located on San Francisco’s iconic Lombard Street, offering panoramic views of the city and the bay. Despite its prime location and seemingly impressive features, including a four-sided infinity pool, a “Batcave” garage entrance, and an eco-friendly rainwater recycling system, the property has reportedly fallen short of expectations.

According to the legal documents, Altman’s team accuses Troon Pacific of misrepresenting the condition of the property, claiming it was “of the highest quality” in an effort to sell it “as quickly as possible.” The lawsuit further alleges that the developer failed to hire qualified contractors, some of whom are accused of retaliatory actions such as “filling drainage and sewer pipes with contractor bags and debris” due to payment disputes.

The extent of the alleged defects is significant. In August of the previous year, the infinity pool reportedly leaked a “flood of water” into the home’s lower level, causing substantial damage. The lawsuit states that this incident led to the failure of the gypsum ceiling in the affected area and the “widespread presence of mold.” The estimated cost to repair the pool alone is projected to exceed $4 million.

Additional issues cited in the legal filing include an unconnected bathroom sewer line that allegedly “dumped raw sewage on the ground,” numerous leaking irrigation lines, and water intrusion at skylights. These problems, along with others, have been attributed to what the lawsuit describes as “pervasive shoddy workmanship and corner-cutting” by the developer.

