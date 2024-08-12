How to Listen to Donald Trump’s X/Twitter ‘Space’ Interview Tonight

Former President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk are set to engage in a live, unscripted interview on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, August 12 at 8 p.m. EST. Here’s how to access the Twitter “space” feature.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be interviewed tonight by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and the owner of X, SpaceX, and CEO of Tesla. The interview, announced by Musk on Sunday via X, comes amidst Trump’s reelection campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris and her recently announced running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Watz. Trump, who selected Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate in July, had previously teased the interview on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

🚨 #BREAKING: The President Trump / Elon Musk Space will actually be hosted by Trump on his account @realDonaldTrump Does this mean President Trump’s officially returning to ? 😲 pic.twitter.com/iV6cbRiTH4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 11, 2024

The live interview will be hosted on Trump’s X account, @realDonaldTrump, via the “Spaces” audio feature. The interview is expected to cover a wide range of topics without any limitations. Musk, in his announcement, did not provide specific details about the subject matter that will be discussed. However, he has called for questions and comments from the public, indicating an open and interactive approach to the event.

This is not the first time a major political figure has utilized X for a live event during this election cycle. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously launched his short-lived presidential campaign on the platform last year. However, the event with DeSantis, Musk, and moderator David Sacks was marred by technical difficulties that persisted for over 20 minutes before the governor could deliver his speech and participate in a Q&A session.

To avoid similar technical issues, Musk has stated that he will be conducting system scaling tests prior to the interview with Trump. The tech mogul’s decision to reinstate Trump’s previously banned account in 2022 has paved the way for this high-profile interaction. Despite having his X account reinstated, the former president has primarily relied on his own platform, Truth Social, to share news and updates.

As of now, there has been no mention of plans for Musk to interview Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, on the X platform.

Here are the steps you should take to listen to the interview live:

1) Sign up for X/Twitter

You will need an X account to attend the interview on the platforms “Spaces” feature. If you don’t have a Twitter account, register for one on a desktop computer or download the app to your phone and follow instructions.

2) Follow the Right Accounts

You should follow Donald Trump’s account @RealDonaldTrump. If you have an existing Twitter account, doublecheck your follow as Trump hasn’t actively used the platform in some time. You may consider also following Elon Musk if any tech problems occur.

3) Visit Trump’s account at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 5:00 p.m. Pacific to join the Space

Access Trump’s account at the time the Space is scheduled to begin. Look for a purple spaces icon surrounding the account’s profile picture. If you are following Donald Trump, you should also receive a notification at the top of your newsfeed showing an active space.

Here is the icon showing a Space is live:

Additionally, a message is posted to the host’s feed that you can click to join:

4) Click on the icon to join the Space

By clicking the icon, you will join the X Space, which will show many other account icons for fellow participants. You are now set up to listen to the interview.

