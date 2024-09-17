South Carolina Announces Educational Partnership with PragerU, Leftists Melt Down in Response

South Carolina is the latest state to partner with PragerU in the organization’s initiative to offer educational material in schools that celebrate the rich history and values of the United States. Leftists collectively melted down in response to the news.

The South Carolina State Department of Education (SCDE) has approved an extensive list of PragerU resources that include all of the organization’s PragerU Kids content, several “5-Minute Videos,” and Cash Course series on financial literacy, PragerU said in a press release.

“The South Carolina Department of Education reaffirms its commitment to providing an exceptional education for every child,” South Carolina Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver said.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of supplemental materials for South Carolina schools through this partnership,” Weaver added.

The initiative gives South Carolina teachers the opportunity to use the curriculum, “which are aligned with the state’s K-12th grade social studies and financial literacy requirements,” PragerU said.

The educational resources offered by PragerU are comprised of videos, lesson plans, worksheets, and books that cover a variety of subjects, including civics, economics, history, and life skills, among others.

“Surprisingly, South Carolina has become a battleground in education,” PragerU CEO Marissa Streit said. “Last week, students were told they may have to leave their school of choice if their parents cannot afford the tuition because the state supreme court ruled that education vouchers are unconstitutional. This week, the educational establishment and leftist activists are trying to rob citizens of their choice to use PragerU’s free, wholesome content,” Streit continued. “South Carolina is lucky to have a fighter like Superintendent Ellen Weaver who is doing everything she can to give families options to choose from.”

“We should all support officials that are willing to fight for freedom so that parents can provide their children with a better education,” Streit added.

While PragerU’s resources are completely optional for teachers, “the SCDE will ensure these educational materials can easily be accessed by teachers wishing to use them,” the organization noted.

Weaver sat down with Streit to discuss the organization’s alignment with the state’s school standards. Video of the conversation can be watched here.

In addition to South Carolina, other states and districts that have begun offering PragerU material in school include Florida, Oklahoma, Montana, New Hampshire, Arizona, and Louisiana, among others, the organization noted.

PragerU encourages educators, school board members, and families to visit their website where they can learn more about the organization’s free K-12 classroom resources.

Additionally, the organization’s co-founder Allen Estrin explains in an article published on Breitbart News how PragerU is fixing the broken education system in the United States.

As Breitbart News reported this past Fourth of July, PragerU released a video series and an e-book on the Founding Fathers of the United States, in which subscribers can “learn the true stories of the men who built America and risked everything to create the greatest nation the world has ever known.”

Leftists, meanwhile, are having a collective meltdown over South Carolina daring to make “conservative” materials available to teachers in the state.

“Do you really want Charlie Kirk, Ben Shapiro, Corey DeAngelis, Betsy DeVos, Tim Pool, and Jordan Peterson influencing our state’s public education?” South Carolina pediatrician Michael O’Brien complained.

South Carolina State Rep. Jermaine Johnson (D-Richland County) argued that the state’s superintendent “is doing her BEST to indoctrinate our children,” claiming, “This TERRIBLE decision to partner with PragerU only further divides our state.”

But as previously noted, PragerU curriculum is simply being made available for South Carolina teachers who are interested in including the material. Indoctrination would actually be censoring the conservative organization’s material by refusing to allow diversity of thought.

South Carolina House Democrats executive director Nick Sottile, meanwhile, claimed the state’s Republicans are trying to censor what is being taught in schools, a bizarre suggestion, given that conservatives are simply making PragerU resources available as supplemental material.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.