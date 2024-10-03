Tesla Cybertrucks Face Fifth Recall in Less Than a Year Since Release

Elon Musk’s Tesla has announced the fifth recall of the new Cybertruck within a year of its release, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officials announced.

The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks over a failure to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) requirements for rear visibility, the NHTSA said on September 26.

Tesla alerted the administration to certain vehicles suffering from a delayed rearview camera display after shifting into reverse, “increasing the risk of crash.”

The company will release an over-the-air (OTA) software update to fix the issue, with owner notification letters expected to be sent by November 25.

Tesla released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 25, 2024. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla’s number for this recall is SB-24-00-016.

This makes for the fifth Cybertruck recall announced by the NHTSA since the vehicle officially rolled out in November 2023 after two years of delays, ABC News reported.

Just two months after the EV’s release, nearly 2.2 million Teslas across 35 models had to undergo an OTA fix due to an “incorrect font size” for warning lights violating FMVSS standards.

According to the NHTSA, the small font size could “make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read.”

In April 2024, 3,878 Cybertrucks were recalled over some vehicles experiencing a “trapped” acceleration pedal, leading to the trucks accelerating unintentionally and increasing crash risks.

Another recall was announced in mid-June for 11,688 Cybertrucks over an “excessive electrical current” that could cause the front windshield wiper motor controller to fail. Tesla is set to replace the faulty devices when the remedy “becomes available” sometime in October, the NHTSA noted.

On the same day, another recall was announced for “improperly adhered truck bed trims” that could “detach,” administration officials said.

Over 12,000 Cybertrucks were recalled, with owner notification letters going out in August.