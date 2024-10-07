Livestreaming Menace Jack Doherty Crashes McLaren Supercar on Video

Internet personality Jack Doherty, known for videos and streams where he interrupts the daily lives of regular people with pranks and confrontations, crashed his McLaren supercar during a livestream. The video of the incident shows Doherty using his phone while driving on a rainy highway moments before the accident.

CNBC reports that Jack Doherty, a 20-year-old YouTuber and streamer known for his controversial prank videos and wealth flaunting, has found himself in hot water after crashing his $200,000 McLaren vehicle during a livestream on the Kick platform. The incident, which occurred over the weekend, has led to Doherty’s channel being banned from the streaming platform.

In a clip that circulated online, Doherty appeared to be speeding on a wet highway while looking down at his phone. Moments later, he lost control of the vehicle, exclaiming “No, no, no!” as he veered out of control into a guardrail. The streamer shared clips of the aftermath, including a video of him screaming for help inside the wrecked car. However, viewers were quick to criticize Doherty for seemingly prioritizing his totaled McLaren over the well-being of his cameraman, who was in the passenger seat and appeared to be injured with blood pouring down his face.

A spokesperson for Kick confirmed that Doherty’s account was swiftly banned from the platform, stating that the streaming service “does not condone illegal activity.” The content of the stream appears to have violated several of Kick’s community guidelines, which emphasize prioritizing safety and avoiding dangerous behavior.

This is not the first time Doherty has been involved in a vehicle-related incident on camera. In March, he shared a video of himself accidentally flipping over his new Can-Am off-road vehicle just 30 seconds after getting it. In November, he faced heavy criticism for crashing a golf cart with his girlfriend inside, flipping the cart in her direction.

Doherty had purchased the now-totaled McLaren last year for more than $200,000, alongside a Lamborghini and a Tesla, according to a YouTube video he uploaded in June. While driving the brand-new convertible for the first time, Doherty joked that he was going to “crash this car, mark my words.”

