DOJ Considers Asking Judge to Break Up Google over Search Monopoly

As the government’s second antitrust trial heads towards closing arguments next month, the DOJ is contemplating asking a federal judge to compel Google to sell parts of its business to address the verdict of its first antitrust trial — that the internet giant has monopoly power with its search engine.

AP News reports that amidst the ongoing second antitrust case against Google, the DOJ is considering drastic measures to address the tech giant’s monopolistic practices related to its search engine, the focus of the first antitrust case. According to a recent court filing, federal prosecutors are weighing the possibility of asking a judge to force Google to sell off parts of its business in order to eliminate its dominance in the online search market.

The filing, submitted on Tuesday, marks the first step in a lengthy legal process aimed at devising remedies that could potentially reshape the company that has long been synonymous with internet search. The DOJ argues that Google has maintained control over the most popular distribution channels for more than a decade, leaving competitors with little incentive to vie for users.

To fully address the alleged harms caused by Google’s practices, the antitrust enforcers suggest that merely ending Google’s current control over distribution is insufficient. They emphasize the need to ensure that Google cannot exert similar control over the distribution channels of the future. As such, the department is considering requesting structural changes that would prevent Google from leveraging its various products, such as the Chrome browser, Android operating system, AI products, or app store, to benefit its search business.

Additionally, prosecutors have set their sights on Google’s default search agreements, indicating that any proposed remedies would aim to restrict or prohibit these deals. Default search agreements effectively lock in Google’s services and products as the automatic choice presented to consumers, exemplified by how Safari browsers on Apple iPhones default to using Google’s search engine.

In response to the filing, Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s vice president of regulatory affairs, expressed concern that the Department of Justice was signaling requests that extend beyond the specific legal issues at hand. She cautioned that government overreach in a rapidly evolving industry could lead to unintended negative consequences for American innovation and consumers.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled in August that the company’s search engine has been illegally exploiting its dominance to stifle competition and innovation. Judge Mehta has set a timeline for a trial on the proposed remedies, with a decision expected by August 2025. Google has already indicated its intention to appeal the ruling, but must wait until a final remedy is determined before proceeding with the appeals process, which experts suggest could take up to five years.

As the case progresses, federal prosecutors are expected to submit a more detailed proposal in November, outlining their strategies for addressing Google’s anticompetitive practices. Google will then have the opportunity to present its own ideas for remediation in December, followed by a final proposal from prosecutors in March 2025.

Read more at AP News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.