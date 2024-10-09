U. of Kansas Prof on Men Who Won’t Vote for Kamala Harris: ‘We Could Line All Those Guys Up and Shoot Them’

A professor at the University of Kansas has been placed on administrative leave after saying that men who don’t for Vice President Kamala Harris because she’s a woman should be shot. “We could line all those guys up and shoot them,” he said in a recently leaked video. The university has not named the instructor as of Wednesday evening.

“What frustrates me [is] there are going to be some males in our society that will refuse to vote for a potential female president, because they don’t think females are smart enough to be president,” the University of Kansas professor said during a recently recorded lecture.

“We could line all those guys up and shoot them,” the professor continued. “They clearly don’t understand the way the world works.”

“Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording,” the professor added. “I don’t want the deans hearing that I said that.”

Nonetheless, video of the professor’s comments surfaced on social media, where the footage went viral.

Watch Below:

The University of Kansas responded to the backlash in a statement on X, informing the public that the professor, whose identity still remains unreleased, has been placed on administrative leave while the school conducts an investigation into the matter.

“The university is aware of a classroom video in which an instructor made an inappropriate reference to violence. The instructor is being placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation,” University of Kansas said.

The university then attempted to explain that the professor was just trying to showcase “his advocacy for women’s rights and equality.”

“The instructor offers his sincerest apologies and deeply regrets the situation. His intent was to emphasize his advocacy for women’s rights and equality, and he recognizes he did a very poor job of doing so,” University of Kansas said.

“The university has an established process for situations like this and will follow that process,” the school added.

