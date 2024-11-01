Creepy Bill Gates Calls for a New Religion to Guide Humanity in the Age of AI

Bill Gates suggested during a podcast appearance with ultra-leftist billionaire Reid Hoffman that humanity will need a new religion to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by the rise of AI.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, corporate sex pest, and extreme leftist, has reached a new level of creepiness by asserting that humanity needs a new god to worship in the age of AI. During his appearance on the Possible podcast, co-hosted by fellow woke billionaire Reid Hoffman, Gates emphasized the need for a new religion or philosophy to guide humanity as AI increasingly shapes our world.

Gates’ comments come at a time when AI is poised to revolutionize various aspects of our lives, from work and entertainment to healthcare and education. As these technologies become more sophisticated and ubiquitous, many are grappling with the ethical, social, and existential questions they raise.

In his remarks, Gates acknowledged the tremendous potential of AI to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems, such as disease, hunger, and climate change. However, he also cautioned that the allure of these technologies could be so great that people may become addicted to them, spending more time in virtual worlds than in the real one.

To counteract this risk, Gates suggested that a new spiritual framework may be necessary to keep humanity grounded and connected to one another. “You know, you can almost call it a new religion or a new philosophy of, okay, how do we stay connected with each other, not addicted to these things that’ll make video games look like nothing in terms of the attractiveness of spending time on them,” he said.

Bill Gates may have part of his focus on becoming the prophet of a new digital god, but he is also deeply concerned with a potential Trump election victory. As Breitbart News recently reported, Elon Musk says both Gates and Reid Hoffman are scared of Epstein’s client list becoming public:

“I think part of why Kamala is getting so much is support is that if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public,” Musk said. “And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome.” “Yeah. Do you think Reid Hoffman is uncomfortable?” Carlson asked, to which Musk immediately replied, “Yes. And [Bill] Gates.”

