Elon Musk told Tucker Carlson that Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman are “terrified of a Trump victory” because the “Epstein client list is going to become public” if former President Donald Trump wins the 2024 election.

“I think part of why Kamala is getting so much is support is that if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public,” Musk said. “And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome.”

Watch Below — at time code 21:49:

“Yeah. Do you think Reid Hoffman is uncomfortable?” Carlson asked, to which Musk immediately replied, “Yes. And [Bill] Gates.”

Musk also noted that Hoffman was his director of business development at PayPal 24 years ago.

“Does he seem nervous to you?” Carlson asked, to which Musk answered, “Yeah. He’s terrified of a Trump victory.”

“Because of the disclosures that would follow?” Carlson inquired, to which Musk responded, “I think he is certainly not ideologically aligned with Trump anyway, but I think he is concerned about the Epstein situation.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the SpaceX CEO said, “I’d like to see a matchup of the top 100 puppet masters and the Epstein client list,” to which Carlson replied, “Do you think there’s some overlap?”

“Strong overlap,” Musk answered.

“It’s mind blogging that they did not try to prosecute even one — not even the worst offender on the Epstein client list. They have not even tried to prosecute even one. That’s insane,” Musk added.

Carlson reacting by quipping, “Well, because they had a lot of diabetic grandmothers that were outside the Capitol on January 6. They’re kind of occupied.”

“Yeah, they put 500 or 600 January 6 protestors in prison, and not one person on the Epstein client list,” Musk declared.

Carlson also noted, “There are a lot of video, apparently. Those rooms on the island, and I think out in New Mexico were wired for video.”

“Right,” Musk replied. “Between Diddy and Epstein, there’s probably several thousands of hours of footage here.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.