Google AI does not include the assassination attempt against President-elect Donald Trump when users search for “what happened on July 13?” After censoring the attempt in its immediate aftermath, Google is now attempting to erase the assassination using its controversial AI tool.

When users search “what happened on July 13?”, Google provides an “AI Overview” above search results. It includes many interesting facts through history, such as the closure of Ellis Island in 1954. But it ignores one of the most important events in recent American history, the attempted assassination of President-elect Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, when users search “what happened on March 30?” Google’s AI immediately shows results for the assassination attempt on former President Ronald Reagan in 1981, even before a chronological list of other events.

Notably, if someone were to tell a friend, “I found July 13 upsetting,” and that friend googled what “what happened on July 13?” they would find information on a number of historical events, but none on the assassination attempt against Trump, which stands as the most historical event many alive today have witnessed.

When searching “what happened on July 13?” Google’s AI Overview states, “Many events have happened on July 13,” and offers the following information:

1793: Jean-Paul Marat, a leader of the radical Montagnard faction during the French Revolution, was assassinated in his bath by Charlotte Corday.

1934: Adolf Hitler gave a nationally broadcast speech to justify the Night of the Long Knives.

1941: Britain and the Soviet Union signed a mutual aid pact.

1954: Ellis Island closed its doors.

1966: 1ke & Tina Turner scored their first major hit in the UK with “River Deep – Mountain High”

1974: George McCrae hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Rock Your Baby”

1991: Bryan Adams began a 16-week run at the top of the UK pop chart with “(Everything | Do) | Do It For You”

2004: A violent tornado tracked for 9.6 miles across Woodford County, Illinois.

2015: 130 people died in Paris terror attacks.

For other users, searching the same question on the tech giant’s website simply results in a message stating, “An AI Overview is not available for this search.”

But if one were to search, “What happened on March 30?” Google’s AI recalls the assassination attempt against Reagan in 1981.

“On March 30, 1981, U.S. President Ronald Reagan was shot and wounded by John Hinckley Jr. outside a Washington D.C. hotel, marking a significant event in history on this date; other individuals including a Secret Service agent and a police officer were also injured in the incident.”

Google even goes on to offer “key points” involving the assassination attempt on March 30, 1981, explaining, “Assassination attempt on Reagan: This is the most notable event associated with March 30th.”

“Shooter: John Hinckley Jr.” the tech giant elaborates, adding, “Location: Outside a Washington D.C. hotel.”

This is not Google’s first act of bias against Donald Trump before and during the election. The search giant previously hid search autocomplete suggestions related to the assassination attempt. It later claimed that this was a “mistake,” Google’s stock answer to allegations of bias. On election day, Google provided radically different answers to queries of “where to vote” depending on which candidate’s name was included. This too was labeled a bug by the Masters of the Universe.

While many alive today are aware of the July 13 assassination attempt against the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president in Butler, Pennsylvania — because they lived through it — Google’s failure to recall the event serves as an eerie reminder that Big Tech has the power to erase history, as future generations will be unable to find information on one of the most historical events transpiring at the dawn of the 21st century.

