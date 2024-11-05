Google Claims ‘Bug’ Causes Different Results on ‘Where to Vote for Trump’ Vs. ‘Where to Vote for Harris’

On Election Day, Google provided different search results for the query “Where to vote for Trump” and “Where to vote for Harris.” The search term including Harris’ name provided specific information to find a polling place, while the Trump search results are dominated by left-wing corporate media articles. The search giant blamed a “bug” and has since changed the results for the Harris search.

“Google shows a ‘Where to Vote’ section with a map for Kamala Harris, but not for Donald Trump,” the popular X account DogeDesigner wrote, sharing a screen recording of a Google user trying to perform both searches.

Watch Below:

“Google is the biggest corporate donor to the Democratic Party,” DogeDesigner added.

Former Breitbart News political editor Emma-Jo Morris wrote, “What is this @Google?” Emma-Jo Morris asked, sharing images of the discrepancies.

Many other social media users took to X to share that they had run into similar issues with Google.

At 2:54 p.m. EST on Election Day, Google responded to a inquiry by Elon Musk, claiming that the search results discrepancy came from a bug that registers the words “Harris” as well as “Vance” as names of U.S. counties, not candidates, adding that a “fix is coming.”

“Thx for this,” Google wrote. “The ‘where to vote’ panel is triggering for some specific searches bc Harris is also the name of a county in TX. Happens for ‘Vance’ too bc it’s also the name of a county. Fix is coming.”

In its X post, Google added, “Note very few people actually search for voting places this way.”

As Breitbart News reported in 2020, psychologist and search engine expert Dr. Robert Epstein revealed that his research into Google’s search manipulation in the 2020 election found that the tech giant could have shifted a minimum of six million votes in one direction.

