Google Lashes Out at DOJ Plan to Force Sale of Chrome Browser Business

Google has reacted angrily to reports that the DOJ will propose forcing the tech giant to sell its Chrome web browser business as part of ongoing antitrust remedies.

BBC News reports that the DOJ is reportedly set to propose that the tech giant be compelled to sell its Chrome web browser. The proposal, which is expected to be presented to Judge Amit Mehta this week, has drawn a strong reaction from Google, with the company claiming that such a move would harm consumers and businesses alike.

Google executive Lee-Anne Mulholland issued a statement condemning the DOJ’s alleged proposal, asserting that it pushes “a radical agenda that goes far beyond the legal issues in this case.” The company maintains that forcing the sale of Chrome, along with potential measures targeting its AI, Android operating system, and data usage, would be detrimental to American technological leadership at a critical juncture.

Chrome, the world’s most popular web browser, commands a substantial 64 percent global market share as of October, according to web traffic tracker Similarweb. The browser’s dominance is closely tied to Google’s search engine, which holds nearly 90 percent of the global search engine market. Chrome serves as the default browser on many smartphones, further solidifying Google’s position in the market.

In August, Judge Mehta ruled that Google operates an online search monopoly, and has been deliberating on appropriate remedies and penalties. The judge noted in his ruling that the default search engine status is “extremely valuable real estate” for Google, making it challenging for new entrants to compete without significant financial investments.

The DOJ’s expected proposal follows an October filing in which the agency indicated it would consider seeking a break-up of Google as a potential remedy. This could involve preventing Google from using products like Chrome, Play, and Android to advantage its search and search-related products.

Google has vehemently denied operating a monopoly in online search and has previously stated that “splitting off” parts of its business would “break them,” leading to increased device costs and undermining the competitiveness of Android and Google Play against Apple’s offerings. The company also claims that such a move would compromise Chrome’s security.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.