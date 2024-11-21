DOJ Proposes Google Divest Chrome Browser, Eliminate Search Engine Payments

The DOJ has filed court documents proposing the tech giant sell off its Chrome browser and be prohibited from making payments to remain the default search engine on third-party platforms as remedies for its monopolistic practices.

The Register reports that the DOJ has officially filed court documents proposing that the tech giant divest itself of its immensely popular Chrome browser. The proposed judgment, which also prohibits Google from paying to make its search engine the default for third parties, could have far-reaching implications not only for Google but also for companies like Apple and Mozilla that rely on these payments.

The DOJ proposal states that its primary objectives are to “unfetter the monopolized markets from Google’s exclusionary practices, pry open the monopolized markets to competition, remove barriers to entry, and ensure there remain no practices likely to result in unlawful monopolization.” The filing explicitly calls for Google to “promptly and fully divest Chrome” and prohibits the company from releasing another browser during the judgment’s term.

This move could significantly impact the revenue streams of companies like Apple and Mozilla. In its last financial statement, Mozilla reported $510 million in royalties as part of its total revenue of $594 million for 2022, with search engine vendors paying these royalties to be either the default or an option in Firefox. Losing Google’s payments would be a substantial financial blow for Mozilla. Similarly, Apple could lose between $18 billion and $20 billion if Google is barred from paying to make its search engine the default on Apple devices.

The proposal also prohibits Google from preferring its own products and services and from punishing publishers for using a proposed opt-out mechanism to stop the company from scraping content to train AI models and provide overviews. Additionally, Google must provide access to user-side data to “Qualified Competitors” and allow them to submit queries and use the results as they see fit.

Other proposed remedies include opening Google’s ad business to competition, implementing choice screens, and potentially forcing the divestiture of Android, Google’s mobile operating system, if the company fails to comply with the DOJ’s demands.

Google has vehemently opposed the proposed remedies, describing them as “a radical interventionist agenda that would harm Americans and America’s global technology leadership.” The company argues that the proposals would jeopardize user security and privacy, “deliberately hobble people’s ability to access Google Search,” and potentially chill its investment in AI.

Judge Amit Mehta is unlikely to rule on the proposal before the latter part of 2025. Furthermore, any ruling is likely to be appealed by Google, making this a lengthy legal battle.

