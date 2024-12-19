Drone Detection System Used in Ukraine War May Be Deployed to East Coast

The state-of-the-art Robin Radar System, currently being used in the Ukraine war to detect drones, may soon be deployed to investigate the perplexing mystery drone sightings throughout the East Coast.

ABC News reports that to help crack the enigma of mystery drones spotted all around New England, officials have requested the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to deploy the cutting-edge Robin Radar System.

Developed by Robin Radar USA, the drone detection radar system has its roots in technology designed to detect flocks of birds near airports to prevent collisions with aircraft. Since 2014, the company has focused on creating drone-detecting technology that not only locates drones but also classifies small moving objects, distinguishing between drones, rotary, fixed-wing, and even filtering out birds or large insects.

Kris Brost, general director of Robin Radar USA, explained that the radar works by bouncing radio waves off objects, tracking their flying patterns in real-time, and beaming data back to a laptop computer with a 360-degree, 3D view of the airspace. The system has a range of about 3.1 miles and can detect objects flying at altitudes of up to two miles.

One of the key advantages of the Robin Radar System is its lightweight and mobile nature, allowing it to be installed on police cruisers or other vehicles for use on the move. While the system cannot determine if a drone has been weaponized, it can help investigators track the drone’s movements and potentially obtain its remote identification, even if operators attempt to modify their drones to avoid detection.

The Robin Radar System has already proven its worth on the battlefield in Ukraine, aiding Ukrainian military forces in locating incoming Russian weaponized drones. Brost noted that the war in Ukraine was a turning point for the company, highlighting the compelling needs and valuable data collected from the environment.

The New Jersey State Police and FBI field office in Newark have issued an advisory asking the public not to take matters into their own hands, warning of incidents where pilots of manned aircraft have been hit in the eyes with lasers by people on the ground who mistakenly believe they are seeing drones.

Stacie Pettyjohn, director of the defense program at the Center for a New American Security, suspects that the situation has become one of public hysteria, largely due to the government’s initial lack of clear explanation and differentiation of the various sightings.

Read more at ABC News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.