Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan: Biden Officials Screamed and Cursed at Us to Censor ‘Things that Were True’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan in an interview published Friday that “people in the Biden administration” pushed Meta “super hard” to censor users who were posting “true” information about the coronavirus vaccines. “These people from the Biden administration would call up our team and scream at them and curse,” Zuckerberg said.

“Now, I’m generally pretty pro rolling out vaccines,” Zuckerberg continued, adding, “I think, on balance, the vaccines are more positive than negative, but I think that while they’re trying to push that program, they also tried to censor anyone who was basically arguing against it.”

“And they pushed us super hard to take down things that, honestly, were true,” the Meta CEO added. “They basically pushed us and said, ‘Anything that says that vaccines might have side effects, you basically need to take down.”

Rogan then asked, “Who is they? Who’s telling you to take down things that talk about vaccine side effects?”

“It was people in the Biden Administration,” Zuckerberg answered.

The Meta CEO went on to insist, “I wasn’t involved in those conversations directly.”

“These people from the Biden administration would call up our team and scream at them and curse,” Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg added that the Biden administration demanded his company “take down this meme of Leonardo DiCaprio looking at a TV, talking about how ten years from now you’re going to see an ad that says if you took a COVID vaccine, you’re eligible for some kind of payment — this class action lawsuit-type meme.”

“And they’re like, ‘You have to take the down,'” the Meta CEO said of the Biden administration.

Zuckerberg added that there were instances in which Meta refused to take down “humor and satire,” resulting in President Joe Biden accusing Meta of “killing people.”

“And then all these different agencies and branches of government basically started investigating and coming after out company,” Zuckerberg said.

