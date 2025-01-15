CEO of AI Tune Creator Claims Humans Don’t Enjoy Making Music

Mikey Shulman, CEO and founder of AI music generator company Suno AI, has sparked debate with his recent comments suggesting that the majority of people do not enjoy the process of making music.

In a recent interview on the 20VC podcast, Mikey Shulman, CEO and founder of AI music generator company Suno AI, made controversial remarks about the nature of music creation and enjoyment. Shulman claimed that “the majority of people don’t enjoy the majority of the time they spend making music,” and that his company’s goal is to “impact the way a billion people experience music” by providing an accessible alternative to traditional music-making methods.

Shulman’s comments have drawn criticism from many in the music industry and beyond, who argue that his statements betray a fundamental misunderstanding of the creative process and the inherent value of skill-building and mastery. Music, a form of creative expression that has existed in every culture since the dawn of humanity, is often seen as a deeply rewarding pursuit, despite the challenges and time investment required to become proficient.

Critics point out that the process of learning and improving at a difficult task, such as playing an instrument or producing music, is a significant part of what makes the activity enjoyable for many people. The sense of accomplishment and personal growth that comes with mastering a skill is a key motivator for those who choose to pursue music as a hobby or profession.

Shulman’s comparison of music-making to running, another challenging activity that many people enjoy, has also raised eyebrows. He suggested that those who enjoy running are a “highly biased selection of the population that fell in love with it,” implying that the same could be said for musicians. However, this analogy fails to consider the intrinsic rewards and sense of community that often accompany both running and music-making.

The controversy surrounding Shulman’s comments is further complicated by ongoing legal disputes between Suno AI and the recording industry. The company is currently being sued for training its AI models on copyrighted music without obtaining consent from the rights holders. Shulman expressed disappointment at the lawsuit, arguing that AI music generators like Suno will ultimately benefit the industry by growing the audience for music.

