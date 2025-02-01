Free Speech Win: Amazon Increases Ad Spending on Elon Musk’s X

In a major reversal, Amazon has reportedly raised its ad spending on Elon Musk’s X platform. The move comes after the tech giant pulled much of its advertising more than a year ago.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy was involved in the decision, which could result in Amazon spending significantly more on X, people familiar with the situation told the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, Apple has reportedly been in talks about testing out advertisements on Musk’s platform, the sources added.

Notably, Apple pulled all of its ad spending from X in late 2023, when Musk’s platform was under attack by the political left for allowing free speech, and as companies deemed the social media platform a “brand safety” issue.

At the time, Musk responded to advertisers withdrawing their spending from X, claiming the companies were trying to “blackmail” him with money, and telling former advertisers “go fuck yourself.”

But following President Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election — which included winning the popular vote and every swing state — tech giants and typically woke billionaires appear to have been re-evaluating their positions in the changed political climate.

Notably, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai all attended President Trump’s inauguration last week. Bezos, Zuckerberg, and Cook have also all contributed to Trump’s inauguration fund.

Musk, meanwhile, was one of Trump’s early billionaire supporters, publicly backing the president after he survived an assassination attempt on his life on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. In addition to joining Trump on the campaign trail, he also contributed more than a quarter-billion dollars to his election.

The SpaceX CEO is also leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which seeks to eliminate trillions in government spending.

