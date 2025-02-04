Leftist Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Slashes Jobs to Prepare for AI Takeover

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, a notorious leftist, is cutting over 1,000 jobs as the company’s new fiscal year begins, even as it ramps up hiring for AI-focused sales positions.

Bloomberg reports that San Francisco-based Salesforce has announced it will be eliminating more than 1,000 roles as part of a restructuring effort coinciding with the start of its new fiscal year. The job cuts come despite the company simultaneously embarking on a hiring spree for salespeople specializing in its new AI agent products.

According to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity due to the private nature of the information, the affected employees will have the opportunity to apply for other positions within the company. The specific divisions impacted by the layoffs have not been disclosed. As of January 2024, Salesforce boasted a workforce of nearly 73,000 employees.

The move by Salesforce reflects a growing trend among technology companies to implement regular job reductions, following a significant wave of layoffs that swept the industry in early 2023. This year alone, tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta have all taken steps to trim their corporate workforces.

While Salesforce is cutting jobs in certain areas, the company is also actively expanding its sales team to promote its new AI agent products. This dual approach highlights the company’s focus on maintaining profitability and efficiency, a priority that has been emphasized since activist investors applied pressure in 2023.

In a December event hosted by Barclays Plc, Salesforce’s Chief Operating Officer Brian Millham addressed the company’s commitment to balancing growth and profitability, stating, “Just because we have a hit new product doesn’t mean that we ignore the commitments we’ve made internally and externally as we think about scaling this business. We’re looking across the entire company to say, ‘Where can we get more efficiencies? How can we continue to get fuel for the work that we’re doing to go invest in scale going forward?'”

Breitbart News previously reported that Salesforce CEO was one of the many Silicon Valley leaders to extend an olive branch to Donald Trump after his stunning election victory in November:

The turnabout is particularly striking given the extreme leftist politics of some executives now meeting with or praising Trump. Salesforce CEO and hyperleftist Marc Benioff, who owns Time Magazine, posted on X celebrating “a time of great promise for our nation” after Time named Trump its “Person of the Year.”

