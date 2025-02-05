Google Removes Pledge Not to Develop AI for Weapons and Surveillance

Google has recently updated its ethical guidelines for AI, removing previous commitments not to apply artificial intelligence technology to weapons or surveillance.

The Washington Post reports that in a significant shift from its earlier stance, Google has revised its AI principles, eliminating a section that outlined four “Applications we will not pursue.” Until recently, this list included weapons, surveillance, technologies likely to cause overall harm, and use cases that violate international law and human rights principles. The company declined to comment specifically on the changes to its weapons and surveillance policies.

Google executives Demis Hassabis, head of AI, and James Manyika, senior vice president for technology and society, explained the update in a blog post on Tuesday. They emphasized the need for companies based in democratic countries to serve government and national security clients, given the global competition for AI leadership within an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. The executives stated that democracies should lead AI development, guided by core values like freedom, equality, and respect for human rights.

The updated AI principles page now includes provisions for human oversight, feedback incorporation, and technology testing to mitigate unintended or harmful outcomes. However, the removal of the explicit commitment against developing AI for weapons and surveillance marks a departure from Google’s previous position. Demis Hassabis, who joined Google in 2014 after the acquisition of his AI start-up DeepMind, had previously stated that the terms of the acquisition stipulated that DeepMind technology would never be used for military or surveillance purposes.

Google’s policy change aligns the company with its tech rivals, such as Microsoft and Amazon, which have long partnered with the Pentagon. It also reflects a growing view within the tech industry that companies should work in service of U.S. national interests. This shift comes amidst moves by tech giants to publicly disavow their previous commitments to race and gender equality and workforce diversity, policies opposed by the Trump administration.

The search giant’s AI technology has recently been at the heart of geopolitical tensions between the United States and China. Shortly after Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports took effect, Beijing announced an antitrust probe into Google and imposed retaliatory tariffs on some American products. Concerns about the U.S. losing its lead in AI were further stoked by the release of a free AI assistant app by Chinese start-up DeepSeek, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Google first published its AI principles in 2018 following employee protests against a contract with the Pentagon that applied Google’s computer vision algorithms to analyze drone footage. Thousands of workers signed an open letter stating their belief that Google should not be in the business of war, leading to the company opting not to renew the Pentagon contract, known as Project Maven.

Some Google workers have also protested an ongoing cloud computing contract the company has with the government of Israel, alleging it could contribute to policies that harm Palestinians. Internal documents show that Google provided Israel’s Defense Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces greater access to its AI tools after Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023.

Read more at the Washington Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.