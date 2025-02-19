President of NYU College Republicans Resigns After Calling Barron Trump an ‘Oddity on Campus’

The president of the College Republicans chapter at NYU has resigned after calling Barron Trump “an oddity on campus” and commenting, “He goes to class, he goes home.”

Former NYU College Republicans president Kaya Walker was forced to resign after facing backlash for calling President Donald Trump’s son Barron Trump “an oddity on campus” who “goes to class” and then “goes home.”

“He’s sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home,” Walker said of Barron Trump in an interview with Vanity Fair last week.

Walker’s comments went viral on social media, resulting in intense backlash, followed by the College Republicans president submitting her resignation on Sunday.

The College Republicans’ national organization, College Republicans of America (CRA), meanwhile, responded to the event in a Monday statement, announcing that Walker’s remarks were “inappropriate” and go against “the values and principles upheld by our organization.”

“We have been made aware of a statement made by the NYU chapter President that does not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization,” CRA said, adding, “Though Vanity Fair and the Independent unfairly framed what was said, upon review, we still found it to be inappropriate.”

The organization went on to reveal that “The NYU chapter President submitted her resignation last night.”

“We are collaborating closely with the NYU chapter to ensure a smooth transition in leadership,” CRA continued. “Our goal is to reaffirm CRA’s dedication to the ideals of the Republican Party and conservative movement in a manner that reflects honorably upon our organization and its mission.”

CRA went on to disclose that it, as an organization, had broken a 100-year precedent when it endorsed President Trump, adding, “Our support for President Trump is, and has been, a pillar of our organization.”

As a result of the recent developments, “CRA President Will Donahue is extending an invitation to join CRA to the President’s son,” the organization said.

“Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movement, and we would be honored to have him join College Republicans,” Donahue wrote in a Monday X post.

“Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility — qualities that Barron has already demonstrated,” Donahue continued, adding, “We invite Barron to join us in shaping the future of our party.”

It is not immediately known whether Barron Trump has responded or accepted the College Republicans’ invitation.

Walker, meanwhile, broke her silence on the matter in a Tuesday interview with the New York Post, saying her comments were taken out of context, and that she regrets submitting her resignation.

“They took it to say that I was saying that Barron was strange for being a commuter — which I thought was crazy because I’m a commuter,” Walker told the outlet.

“They [made it] look like I was calling the president’s son weird, but I feel like anybody who can read would know that’s not what I was doing,” she added.

Walker clarified her “oddity” remark to Vanity Fair, telling the Post, “I just feel bad that he’s having this hard college experience, and I understand that he wants to be left alone.”

“I feel bad for him more than anything,” she continued. “He’s kind of watched like a zoo animal. He’s kind of hard to miss. He’s very tall. People post pictures of him in class on their Instagram Story, and I think that’s really strange.”

Walker went on to say, “I don’t even know Baron Trump. I campaigned for his father. Why would I have any ill intent towards him?”

“I’ve been killing myself trying to support the conservative movement,” Walker continued. “Everybody knows that it’s an uphill battle being a Republican at NYU.”

“I’ve put my everything into building up my chapter,” she added. “I built [attendance] up exponentially. It’s been insane, especially this past year, we’ve seen such a rise in membership and had such a great time.”

Looking at the entire ordeal in retrospect, Walker told the Post, “I actually regret resigning.”

