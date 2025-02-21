Grimes Publicly Pleads with Elon Musk to Respond to Their Child’s ‘Medical Crisis’

In a series of deleted posts on X, pop singer Grimes accused Elon Musk of ignoring her messages regarding a serious medical situation involving one of their children.

The New York Post reports that in a shocking public plea, singer Grimes took to her ex-partner Elon Musk’s own social media platform X with a plea for him to respond to her texts, calls, and emails about a “medical crisis” that one of their three children is currently facing. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, claimed in multiple posts that Musk has been ignoring all of her communication attempts, forcing her to resort to a public outcry.

“Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis,” Grimes wrote in her since-deleted posts. “I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention.” She emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating, “If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this.”

Grimes did not specify which of her and Musk’s children was in distress. When a commenter suggested that going public might not help the situation, she underscored the severity of the issue, saying their child could “suffer life long impairment” if Musk does not respond promptly. “I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f–king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at,” she explained.

Before removing her posts, Grimes shared one final comment, stating, “I am deleting them now because if they’re being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids.”

Following Grimes’ plea, Musk made a surprise appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, where he raised a giant chainsaw to underscore his mission to drastically cut the federal budget and workforce via President Trump’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency. “This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy,” Musk said to cheers from the crowd.

Musk and Grimes began dating in 2018 and had an on-again, off-again relationship until splitting for good in 2022. They share three children together: X Æ A-Xii, born in May 2020; Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who goes by Y, born via surrogate in December 2021; and Techno Mechanicus, aka “Tau,” born in June 2022. The former couple has been locked in an acrimonious custody battle since ending their relationship.

Grimes has recently disavowed Musk’s politics and criticized him for bringing their son X Æ A-Xii to the White House for a photo op with President Trump in the Oval Office earlier this month. “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me,” Grimes wrote on X, responding to a user who praised the toddler for being “very polite” during his visit.

Apart from the children he shares with Grimes, Musk has 10 other children, allegedly including a new one with Ashley St. Clair, 26, who recently claimed she gave birth to his 13th child five months ago, only to claim now that he has also gone radio silent.

Read more at the New York Post here.

