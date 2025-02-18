NY Post: Ashley St. Clair Felt ‘Jilted and Terrified’ by Elon Musk’s Absence Before Going Public

Ashley St. Clair, the conservative influencer who publicly announced that Elon Musk is the father of her infant son, feels “jilted and terrified” after the billionaire refused to come to her aid when reporters began investigating their relationship, according to a close friend.

Morris claims that St. Clair’s decision to call out Musk as the father of her child was not a plea for attention but rather a desperate call for help. “Ashley got wind that a tabloid was kicking the tires on her, and she reached out to Elon immediately. He basically cut bait, and so the message was understood that she was on her own,” Morris explained.

Faced with Musk’s alleged “hostile” actions, St. Clair felt compelled to take control of the narrative before anyone else could potentially damage her reputation or cause harm. St. Clair had expected an arrangement similar to what Musk has with the other mothers of his children, where she would raise the child and Musk would maintain a peripheral presence in their lives.

The situation has left St. Clair feeling devastated and frightened. “On the one hand, it’s biological, you expect protection [from] who is the father of your son, and there is an emotional tie between them,” Morris said, referring to Musk and St. Clair. “On the other hand, you are the mother of the richest and one of the most controversial men in the world’s kid. You’re a single woman living with two children. That is absolutely terrifying.”

If St. Clair’s claims are true, her son would be Musk’s 13th child, making her one of four women to have children with the billionaire. Musk has six children from his first marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson, three children with pop star Grimes, and three more with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain chip company Neuralink.

Despite the high-profile nature of the situation, Morris believes that none of the other women in Musk’s life have come forward to offer support to St. Clair since her public statement. Instead, Musk has remained largely silent on the matter, only responding with a “whoa” to a post on X (formerly Twitter) asserting that St. Clair had tried to ensnare him for five years.

