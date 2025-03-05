Google Begs Trump DOJ to Reverse Course on Breaking Up Monopoly After Antitrust Trial

Google is asking the Trump administration’s Justice Department to reconsider its push to break up the search giant, arguing that such a move could harm U.S. national security and the economy.

Bloomberg reports that representatives from Google met with officials from the DOJ last week, urging them to take a less aggressive approach in their ongoing antitrust case against the company. The search engine giant is currently facing potential remedies that could force it to sell its Chrome web browser and make significant changes to its business practices, including ending billions of dollars in exclusivity payments to companies like Apple.

Google’s argument centers around the potential impact on national security and the economy if the company were to be broken up. While this is not a new stance for Google, the company is re-emphasizing these concerns as the case enters its “remedy” phase, during which the court can impose sweeping changes on Google’s operations.

In a landmark ruling last August, a federal judge found Google guilty of illegally monopolizing the search and search advertising markets. The Biden administration subsequently proposed a series of remedies, including forcing Google to sell Chrome, license data to rivals, and curtail investments in AI companies.

Google Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker has publicly criticized the DOJ’s proposals, calling them a “radical interventionist agenda that would harm Americans and America’s global technology leadership.” The company also highlighted its work with the government in using artificial intelligence to combat cybersecurity threats.

During the recent meeting with DOJ officials, Google representatives argued that the company’s critical importance to the U.S. economy and national security necessitates a more measured approach to antitrust remedies. They did not, however, raise specific threats stemming from the proposed changes.

The final decision on the DOJ’s recommendations will be made by Acting Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust, Omeed Assefi, who is running the division until President Trump’s nominee, Gail Slater, is confirmed by the Senate.

As both sides prepare for hearings scheduled for next month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other key executives have been deposed by government lawyers. Employees from Microsoft Corp., OpenAI, and Perplexity AI Inc. have also been questioned in recent weeks.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

