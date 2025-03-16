Protesters Gather Outside Tesla Showrooms over Elon Musk’s DOGE

Protesters were seen outside Tesla showrooms in various cities over the weekend in opposition to CEO Elon Musk’s work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The protests were spurred on as part of the “Tesla Takedown” movement, which launched demonstrations in cities like D.C., Boston, and others throughout the country. The group’s reported aim is to “encourage investors to divest in Tesla stock and charging electric vehicle owners to ditch the brand,” per the Hill.

On its website, the group calls upon Americans to “take action at Tesla showrooms everywhere.”



“Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines,” it says. Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk. Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy. The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.”

The group also links to a page listing all the funds holding Tesla’s stock with directions on how people can divest from the company.

As Breitbart News has reported, Democrats and celebrities have been publicly switching their Teslas for a different car ever since Musk swung heavily for Trump. In a recent video post on X, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said he was looking for a “new ride” after dumping his Tesla.

“I’m here in Washington driving to work for the last time in my Tesla,” Kelly said. “When I bought this thing, I didn’t think it was going to become a political issue.”

“Every time I get in this car in the last 60 days or so, it reminds me of just how much Elon Musk and Donald Trump is doing to our country. Talking about slashing Social Security, cutting health care benefits for poor people, for seniors. It’s one bad thing after the next,” he said.

For his part, President Trump has said he will himself buy a Tesla.

“I mean, nobody else has a car company started up in the last 30 years that’s been successful, I don’t think so,” Trump told reporters recently. “But because he’s finding all sorts of terrible things that have taken place against our country, we want to penalize him in an economic sense. And I just think that’s very unfair. So I just wanted to make a statement. I’m going to buy one now.”

As Breitbart News reported, the president said he will label attacks and vandalism on Tesla locations as domestic terrorism.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.