Rescued NASA Astronauts Splash Down in Gulf of America

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who were rescued by Elon Musk’s SpaceX after being stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for 286 days, splashed down in the Gulf of America on Tuesday.

Video footage showed the astronauts, with their parachutes deployed, splashing down.

Breitbart News’s Simon Kent previously reported that Williams and Wilmore were homeward bound after a crew of four astronauts from SpaceX’s Crew-10 rescued them.

The Daily Mail reported that Williams and Wilmore were “accompanied by the Crew-9 astronauts, NASA’s Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.”

Hague, Williams, Wilmore, and Gorbunov were reported to have “undocked from the space-facing port of International Space Station’s Harmony module aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft,” according to NASA’s website.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the stranded astronauts expressed gratitude to Musk and Trump in a video for helping them return to earth:

In the video, Sunita Williams can be heard saying, “We are coming back before long, so don’t make those plans without me. We’ll be back before too long.” Her crewmate, Butch Wilmore added, “I tell you, well all of us have utmost respect for Mr. Musk and obviously respect and admiration for President of United States Donald Trump. We appreciate them, we appreciate all what they do for us, human spaceflight for our nation, and we’re thankful for positions they are in.”

Wilmore and Williams were stranded in space aboard the ISS “after engineers discovered” the Boeing Starliner spacecraft that they traveled to space on, experienced multiple “thruster malfunctions” and multiple “helium leaks.”