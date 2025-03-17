Watch: Astronauts Stranded by Boeing and Biden Express Gratitude to Elon Musk and President Trump

In a viral video shared by both President Donald Trump and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are being rescued by a SpaceX mission after being stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) by Boeing and Joe Biden, thanked President Trump and Musk for their support in bringing them back to Earth.

Elon Musk, the SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO, recently posted a video on his X platform featuring stranded NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore expressing their gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump and his advisor, Elon Musk. The 25-second clip, captioned “Stranded NASA astronauts thank Elon Musk and Trump,” has gone viral, amassing over 41.8 million views and 341,000 likes just on Musk’s post alone, with many other posts of the vidoe going viral as well.

President Trump’s post of the video to his Truth Social platform also went viral with almost 1,000 comments and 22,500 likes as of this writing.

In the video, Sunita Williams can be heard saying, “We are coming back before long, so don’t make those plans without me. We’ll be back before too long.” Her crewmate, Butch Wilmore, added, “I tell you, well all of us have utmost respect for Mr. Musk and obviously respect and admiration for President of United States Donald Trump. We appreciate them, we appreciate all what they do for us, human spaceflight for our nation, and we’re thankful for positions they are in.”

The video comes after claims made by Donald Trump and Elon Musk in an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, where they alleged that the NASA astronauts were “abandoned” at the ISS for “political reasons” by the previous Biden administration. The duo claimed that the previous administration was “going to leave them in space.”

During the interview, Musk mentioned that SpaceX accelerated the process to bring back the astronauts at the President’s request, “which was postponed, kind of, to a ridiculous degree.” He expressed confidence in SpaceX’s mission to safely return Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, stating, “Well, we don’t want to be complacent, but we have brought astronauts back from the space station many times before, and always with success.”

Williams and Wilmore embarked on a 10-day mission to the ISS on June 5 aboard the Boeing Starliner before being stranded by Boeing’s disastrous hardware. After spending nearly nine months in space, they are set to return to Earth on March 19, alongside NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. The replacement crew will take charge of the ISS while the returning astronauts depart.

The successful return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will mark another milestone for SpaceX and its collaboration with NASA. The company has been instrumental in providing reliable transportation to and from the ISS, ensuring the continuity of human spaceflight missions.

