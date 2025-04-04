Police: Portland Man Attempted to Blind Tesla Workers with Laser

A 27-year-old Portland man has been arrested for allegedly shining a laser inside a Tesla dealership, causing vision problems and discomfort for employees.

Oregon Live reports that Davis Nafshun, 27, faces multiple charges including two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of attempting to commit a felony, and misdemeanor charges of menacing and reckless endangerment. He was released on his own recognizance from jail on the same day as his arrest.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, police responded to a call at the South Waterfront Portland Tesla dealership where an employee reported that at least one person was pointing a green laser into the dealership and at people inside. An officer reviewed video footage showing Nafshun allegedly shining a laser into the building during a demonstration outside.

Police apprehended Nafshun as he was riding his bike away from the area. Several protesters at the scene were concerned about the police intervention, but after being shown the video evidence, they agreed that Nafshun’s actions were unacceptable and supported his removal.

Two employees experienced discomfort and vision problems after having the laser pointed directly into their eyes. A third employee, who had been targeted by the laser in a previous incident, left the showroom to avoid a repeat occurrence.

Police recovered a green laser from Nafshun, which had a Class IIIa information sticker. The FDA warns that such lasers can be hazardous when viewed directly.

The Portland Tesla dealership has been the target of numerous protests, with critics voicing their opposition to the actions of the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, and his efforts to reduce the size of the federal government. Other Tesla dealerships in Oregon have experienced violent vandalism, including gunfire at a Tigard location causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages and a Molotov cocktail attack at a Salem dealership on Inauguration Day, which led to federal charges against a suspect.

Read more at Oregon Live.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.