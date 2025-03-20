Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday announced charges against individuals participating in what she described as “domestic terrorism against Tesla properties.”

Thursday’s press release detailed charges against three individuals accused of engaging in these acts. One defendant, per the press release, was arrested after “throwing approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership located in Salem, Oregon.”

Another individual in Charleston, South Carolina, wrote what the release described as “profane messages against President Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails.”

The third individual was arrested in Loveland, Colorado and like the others, according to reports, tried to light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails. A report associated with the arrest in Loveland indicated that the words “Nazi cars” were written on the building.

“Each defendant faces serious charges carrying a minimum penalty of five years and up to 20 years in prison,” the press release reads, making it clear that Trump’s Department of Justice is “committed to ending all acts of violence and arson directed at Tesla properties and otherwise.”

In a statement paired with the release, Attorney General Bondi said, “The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended.”

Further, she said this announcement should serve as a warning to all others who are considering engaging in similar criminal behavior.

“Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars,” she warned.

RELATED — “RESIST”: Tesla Facility Torched in Las Vegas, FBI Terrorist Task Force Joins Probe

Attacks on Tesla properties spiked dramatically as Elon Musk — the CEO of Tesla — has played a significant role in Trump’s administration, serving as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As a result, some individuals have taken out their anger by targeting Tesla vehicles, show rooms, and charging stations.

Coinciding with this report is the fact that the FBI is now investigating an arson attack on the Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas, which resulted in several vehicles going up in flames. According to police, the attacker, like the others listed in similar incidents across the country, used Molotov cocktails. He also fired a weapon at the vehicles, as Breitbart News reported:

Video footage of the 2:45 a.m. attack reportedly showed an individual, clad in black attire, damaging at least five Tesla vehicles, two of which became engulfed in flames. Additionally, at least three gunshots were fired into the vehicles, and the word “resist” was scrawled on the front doors of the Tesla Collision Center, police noted. “This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility,” Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said. “We do believe that it is isolated at this time.”

Bondi this week deemed the “swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property” as “nothing short of domestic terrorism.”