Gunmen Target Oregon Tesla Dealership for Second Time This Week

Gunmen have targeted a Tesla dealership in Tigard, Oregon, repeatedly this week, with the latest incident occurring on Thursday. Although the perpetrators fired more than a dozen shots in the latest incident, no one was hurt.

The Associated Press reports that in the early hours of Thursday morning, the Tigard Police Department reported that more than a dozen shots were fired at a Tesla dealership in the Portland suburb, causing extensive damage to vehicles and showroom windows. This incident marks the second shooting at the location within a week, with a similar attack occurring on March 6. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident.

The Tigard Police Department is collaborating with federal partners, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF), to thoroughly investigate the shootings. An ATF explosive detection dog has been deployed to assist in the search for shell casings at the crime scene.

The recent attacks on the Oregon dealership are part of a larger trend of violence and vandalism targeting Tesla across the United States and beyond. In addition to the shootings in Tigard, a Tesla dealership in Lynnwood, a suburb of Seattle, reported that six Cybertrucks were vandalized over the weekend. The vehicles were spray-painted with swastikas and profanity directed at CEO Elon Musk.

Breitbart News recently reported that a masked Trump hater in South Carolina targeted a Tesla charging station with firebombs, accidentally setting himself ablaze in the process.

Despite the ongoing protests and vandalism, President Donald Trump has expressed his support for Elon Musk and Tesla. On Tuesday, the president announced that he would be purchasing a new Tesla to demonstrate his backing of the company as it grapples with declining sales and stock prices.

