Amazon has announced that it will now offer prescription pet medications through its online store, providing an option for pet owners willing to trust the e-commerce with the health of their furry friends.

The Verge reports that Amazon, the e-commerce giant known for its vast selection of products, is venturing further into the pet care industry by expanding its prescription medication business to include treatments for cats and dogs. The company has partnered with Vetsource, an online pet pharmacy service, to offer “hundreds of prescription pet medications” to its US customers.

Pet owners can now search for the required medication on Amazon’s website and input their prescribing veterinarian’s information during the checkout process. Vetsource will then handle the dispensing and delivery of the medications, with shipping expected to take between two to six days.

For first-time orders, Vetsource will contact the customer’s veterinarian for approval. However, Amazon states that refills can usually be processed without additional veterinarian contact if the customer’s account has an active prescription on file.

All pet medications provided through Amazon are FDA approved, ensuring their safety and effectiveness. The company also plans to expand the selection of available drugs over time, offering pet owners an even wider range of treatment options.

The move to include pet medications in its online pharmacy service positions Amazon as a strong competitor to other retailers, such as Walmart, which launched a similar service in 2019. By leveraging its vast customer base and efficient logistics network, Amazon aims to capture a significant share of the growing pet care market.

Amazon is also taking on the strongest online pet retailer, Chewy. Chewy has a strong reputation for caring for customers and animals alike. Amazon meanwhile is plagued by chinese counterfeit merchandise and AI running amok.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.