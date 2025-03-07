Amazon’s AI tools and Google’s search snippet have demonstrated the downside of artificial intelligence with a bizarrely glowing review of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf, calling the Nazi manifesto “a true work of art.”

404Media reports that Google and Amazon’s AI systems have misinterpreted user reviews of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf, presenting the infamous Nazi manifesto in a positive light. Users noticed Google’s featured snippet on searches related to Hitler’s book pulled in an Amazon AI summary that described the manifesto as “a true work of art.”

The AI-generated summary on Amazon stated, “Customers find the book easy to read and interesting. They appreciate the insightful and intelligent rants. The print looks nice and is plain. Readers describe the book as a true work of art. However, some find the content boring and grim. Opinions vary on the suspenseful content, historical accuracy, and value for money.” This summary, which Google’s search algorithm then attempted to further condense, failed to capture the nuanced and often critical nature of the user reviews.

Many of the five-star reviews on Amazon’s listing for Mein Kampf are not endorsements of the book’s content, but rather comments on the quality of the print or shipping. Some reviewers also stress the importance of reading the book to understand the historical context and learn from past mistakes. One reviewer wrote, “Mein Kampf, by Adolf Hitler, should be read by everyone in the world who are interested in a world of peace, social responsibility, and worldwide cooperation,” before clarifying that the book “presents a dark vision of how to go about creating tyranny in a democratic society.”

After being contacted for comment, Google updated its featured snippet to include an AI Overview that acknowledged the book as being “widely condemned for its hateful and racist ideology,” but noted that historical analyses “might point to aspects of the book that could be considered ‘positive’ from a purely literary or rhetorical perspective.” While this update provides a more balanced perspective, it still highlights the challenges AI systems face when dealing with complex and sensitive topics.

This incident is not the first time Google’s AI Overview feature has generated bizarre or nonsensical results. Since its launch in May 2024, the feature has told users that it’s safe to eat glue and that they should consume one small rock a day. In January, it even suggested using a sex toy with children to address behavioral issues.

Read more at 404Media here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.